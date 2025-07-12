Rodrygo Goes ignores question over Arsenal switch

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes remains linked with a transfer move away from the La Liga giants this summer.

The Brazil international faces a crucial call on his future after playing a limited role under Xabi Alonso at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Los Blancos bowed out of the competition at the semi final stage, following a 4-0 humbling at the hands of UEFA Champions League winners PSG, and Rodrygo’s future remains up in the air.

Alonso appears increasingly open to selling him, based his lack of prominence in the USA, and Arsenal are the rumoured front runners.

Rodrygo to Arsenal transfer latest

A move from Arsenal to bring him to the Emirates Stadium depends on sales following Mikel Arteta’s successful move to bring in Martin Zubimendi.

Rodrygo’s Brazil teammate Gabriel Martinelli could be sold to Al Nassr to fund an offer with Real Madrid ready to demand at least €70m.

That figure still has scope to rise to almost €100m, if a bidding war starts, and Real Madrid request performance related add-ons.

Rodrygo is expected to hold showdown talks with Alonso when the players return from their summer break in August.

Rodrygo blocks Arsenal question

As the rumours continue to swirl previous reports from ESPN Brasil, claim PSG have made contact with Rodrygo’s representatives in case he does decides to leave Real Madrid.

The interest has not gone any further at this stage, but Luis Enrique is an admirer, and could add him to an all-star attack in Paris.

Rodrygo has fuelled the rumours that he is ready to move on after declining to answer a fan question in New York as per El Chiringuito.

The striker was approached on the street and asked if he was joining Arsenal and the opted against saying anything in response.