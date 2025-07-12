Javier Tebas bites back at Real Madrid over La Liga request

Real Madrid saw their extended 2024-25 season come to an end earlier this week when they were dumped out of the Club World Cup by Paris Saint-Germain, who defeated their 4-0 in their semi-final match in New Jersey. Xabi Alonso’s squad will now enjoy some much-needed time off ahead of the new campaign kicking off next month.

Alonso’s squad will return for pre-season training at the start of August, ahead of their first match of the 2025-26 campaign taking place on the 19th when they host Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Real Madrid have hoped to push back this fixture in order for their players to have extra preparation due to their late return because of their involvement at the Club World Cup.

However, this request has been denied, with official confirmation coming from La Liga president Javier Tebas. As per MD, he has explained the decision-making behind the rejection.

“It is a decision that does not correspond to La Liga, but we have already made it clear that it must not be changed. PSG does not change the date for their first match in Ligue 1, Chelsea neither in the Premier League. Real Madrid wanted to have 21 days of preparation, they will have 20. I don’t think they will lose the game they are going to have with Osasuna because of one day.”

Real Madrid preparations for 2025-26 season will not be ideal

The 2024-25 campaign was desperately disappointing for Real Madrid, who failed to win a single major trophy – the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup were their only successes. It’s clear that significant improvement is needed, and Alonso will be in charge of leading this.

However, he will have less than three weeks to get their ideas across uninterrupted, whereas clubs like Barcelona will have over a month. It’s definitely not ideal, but ultimately, there is little that can be done.