Real Madrid dealt blow amid plans to sell defender this summer

Real Madrid are about to make Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras their fourth signing of the summer transfer window, and he is expected to become the club’s new starter in the position. If he does so, he will be replacing Ferland Mendy, whose future has attracted speculation in recent weeks.

Generally, there has been doubts about Mendy throughout his six years as a Real Madrid player. He has very little attacking ability, and while his defending is good, his level can sometimes be inconsistent. And now that he is 30, the decision has been made to replace him.

Mendy will be one of three left-backs in Xabi Alonso’s squad for next season, and as such, it is expected that either he or Fran Garcia will depart. Recent developments would suggest that he’d be the one to depart, but he will make it tricky for Real Madrid to sell him.

Ferland Mendy is planning to stay at Real Madrid

According to reports in France (via MD), Mendy has no intention of leaving Real Madrid during this summer’s transfer window. He believes that he is able to get the better of Carreras in the fight for the starting left-back spot, and he will have the chance to prove it during pre-season as he is set for a return to action after three months out with a hamstring injury.

If Mendy digs his heels in, Real Madrid may have to decide to sell Garcia, whom they prefer to keep as backup to Carreras. The former Rayo Vallecano man has performed relatively well when called upon, although he is not considered to be of the required standard to be a regular starter for Los Blancos.

It will be interesting to see how the left-back situation at Real Madrid progresses in the coming weeks. A sale would be wise, but right now, it will be tricky to pull off.