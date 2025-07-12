Liverpool drop positive update on major Real Madrid target

Real Madrid could take a decisive step in their push for a new centre back this summer on the back of a damaging FIFA Club World Cup exit.

Los Blancos were dumped out of the competition at the semi final stage following a brutal 4-0 loss to UEFA Champions League winners PSG.

Xabi Alonso’s charges were overpowered in New Jersey and defensive Raul Asencio and Antonio Rudiger were culpable for the first two goals.

PSG were 2-0 up inside the first ten minutes as Asencio’s rawness was again exposed and Rudiger was unable to recover from an error which allowed Ousmane Dembele to score.

The club are growing concerned over Rudiger’s ability to continue at the highest level and another defender could be brought in.

Dean Huijsen’s positive start to life at the club is a boost, but alongside Trent Alexander- Arnold – and potentially Alvaro Carreras – Real Madrid could have a new back four next season.

Eder Militao is getting closer to full fitness but Real Madrid are still firmly on the trail of Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate.

Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid transfer latest

Konate has been locked in contract talks at Anfield since the start of 2025, with his current deal expiring at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, and the club hierarchy want a resolution before the new season starts in mid-August.

Liverpool are determined to avoid a situation where Konate leaves for free in 2026 on the back of the contract chaos that surrounded Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah earlier this year.

Konate is opening to staying, but the France international is requesting improved terms to what has been proposed, and Liverpool could walk away.

All parties are open to a sale this summer, and reports from Marca claim Liverpool have now accepted Konate will leave, with Real Madrid the only club he is interested in joining.

Konate could cost Real Madrid around £35m due to his contract stand off.