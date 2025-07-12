Fresh rival emerges in Barcelona’s Marcus Rashford race

Barcelona are prepared to power forward in their transfer interest to bring in Manchester United star Marcus Rashford this summer.
La Blaugrana’s transfer plans have been forced into a major reshuffle this month following a high-profile rejection from Nico Williams.
The Spain international opted against a move to Catalonia for the second season running and Hansi Flick is now on the hunt for alternatives.
An expensive transfer offer is difficult, because of the club’s well-documented financial woes, but once a return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule is secure, they are ready to hit the gas – and go for Rashford.
Rashford has already been told by Ruben Amorim that he can leave the club this summer and Barcelona’s hope is they can secure a season-long loan with the option to buy in 2026.
Further talks are planned for the coming days, but there are internal doubts about the England international, on the back of a mixed 12 months in the Premier League.
Barcelona still unsure on Rashford deal
As per reports from Javi Miguel, Barcelona sporting director Deco is unsure on a move for Rashford as he is not convinced by the impact he will have.
Deco is a big fan of Luis Diaz, who is also on Flick’s transfer shortlist, but Liverpool will demand in excess of €70m for the Colombia international.
That could block their interest in the former Porto winger and Rashford is a far more cost-effective option to bring in.
Fresh rival emerges in Rashford race
Despite United’s willingness to sell Rashford, Barcelona are not in a position to pay their £40m asking price, and that is why they are looking at a loan offer.
As per reports from Italian outlet Tuttosport, Serie A giants Juventus have now entered the race, and they are a serious rival.
Speed could be the vital aspect in the hunt for Rashford and Barcelona will need to table an immediate offer to secure their target.
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment