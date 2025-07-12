Former Real Madrid star offered shock transfer option

Former Real Madrid star Marco Asensio looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season.

Asensio spent the second half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Premier League side Aston Villa as PSG sealed their first-ever UEEFA Champions League crown.

His position was further impacted by Luis Enrique’s call not to include him in the PSG squad for this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

Unai Emery opted against making his loan move permanent, with Villa’s finances impacted by missing out on Champions League qualification, with Asensio heading back to Paris.

The Spain international joined PSG from Los Blancos in 2023 as a free agent, but has struggled for prominence in the French capital, and now faces a key call on his future at the club.

Marco Asensio transfer latest as PSG exit nears

As per reports from French outlet L’Equipe, multiple clubs have already reached out to PSG over Asensio’s potential availability, if the club are willing to sell.

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have tabled a €15m offer, which falls just below PSG/s valuation, but that figure could be re-negotiated.

Asensio is open to offers, and he wants to join a new club before the start of preseason, with PSG’s own campaign disrupted by their run to the Club World Cup final.

AC Milan have revived their interest, but Villarreal are also considering a move, with Marcelino guiding his team back into the Champions League.

The Yellow Submarine have received a major cash injection following Alex Baena’s move to Atletico Madrid and they are on the lookout for a new creative force.

However, reports from Football Italia claim the link to Mourinho and Fenerbahce is not a dead-end, and the Turkish side are confident over agreeing a deal with interest from Italy fading.

Villarreal could offer Asensio a fresh chance to revive his career, after a stalled stint in Paris, and PSG are looking to sell him to avoid a possible free transfer departure in 2026.