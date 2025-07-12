Barcelona remove star from preseason duty as exit nears

Barcelona have made a firm call over midfielder Pablo Torre’s expected transfer exit from the club this month.

La Blaugrana are reassesing their summer transfer plans following the bold update of Nico Williams’ decision to stay at Athletic Club as Hansi Flick now goes back to the drawing board.

Williams was clearly Flick’s No.1 target with fresh faces now on the agenda as he looks to bolster his attack in the weeks ahead.

Premier League duo Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford are on Flick’s hitlist with the former the preference at this stage.

However, with Liverpool prepared to demand in the region of £70m to consider an exit, Flick will need to sell before he can buy new players ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Pablo Torre accepts Mallorca offer

Torre has openly admitted his frustration at playing a limited role in Flick’s debut campaign as the midfielder confirmed a chat with the boss over his lack of action.

Flick is pragmatic over the situation as he sees no place for Torre at Barcelona and the club are happy to sell the Spain U21 international.

Torre has already agreed terms with Mallorca on a four-year deal, and he will join Los Bermellones after Barcelona reached a deal with them too. That is according to Sport, who state Barcelona will sell 50% of his rights for €5m. Mallorca have a buyout clause for the remainder for €25m.

That represents a slight loss for Barcelona, who paid €6m to sign him from Racing Santander in 2022, but they will add two clauses to the agreement.

Barcelona are looking to ‘future proof’ their interests, with a sell-on clause and a buy back option inserted into the deal, to keep them in the picture if Torre excels in Palma.

The final details are yet to be confirmed from either side, and as per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have granted Torre permission to miss a preseason return to get the agreement wrapped up.