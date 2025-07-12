Barcelona are aware that exits are needed if they are to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, and thus, be able to register new signings. Ansu Fati has already departed, and while Pablo Torre will also soon be joining Mallorca, more players need to leave before the Catalans achieve their objective.

The likes of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo are considered to be main candidates to leave, but there are others that may be allowed to move on if their valuation is met. And one player that falls into this category is Marc Casado.

Casado had a fine first half of last season, having established himself as a regular starter ahead of Frenkie de Jong. But he lost his place in recent months, and with Marc Bernal returning from injury ahead of the new campaign starting in August, he is expected to be further down the pecking order.

Barcelona are prepared to sell Casado this summer

Because of this, Barcelona have not closed the door on the possibility of selling Casado this summer, with any offers in the region of €50m expected to be considered. And they could come from the Premier League, with CaughtOffside revealing that Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the 21-year-old pivot.

Arsenal and Chelsea have already made initial enquiries to determine Casado’s availability, whereas Man United have yet to make any contact – although he is seen as an alternative to Manuel Ugarte, who had a difficult first season at Old Trafford.

In a sense, it would be wise for Barcelona to sell Casado while his stock is high – especially if he is not planned for regular first team action next season. However, it would still be a blow for him to leave, given how well he played during the 2024-25 campaign.