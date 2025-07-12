Barcelona set provisional date for Lionel Messi event

Leo Messi goal celebration during the match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol, corresponding to the week 29 of the Liga Santander, played at the Camp Nou Stadium, on 30th March 2019, in Barcelona, Spain. (Image via Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Since his departure in 2021, the relationship between Lionel Messi and Barcelona has notably not been very good. In particular, tensions have been strained between the Argentine and club president Joan Laporta, although there will be chances for all parties to move on from the debacle four years ago.

As part of his exit, which was confirmed after Barcelona were unable to re-register him after his contract expired, Messi was not able to say a proper goodbye to the club’s members or supporters. But since then, it has always been the plan for an event to be held to make up for this, and the idea is for it to be held at the new Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona are hoping to be able to reconvene matches at the stadium from next month, but the stadium itself will now be completely finished until 2026 at the earliest – at which point a capacity crowd will be able to attend. And as per Diario AS, it is at this time at the club want to hold their Messi tribute event.

Over 100,000 people could attend the event

The summer of 2026 is the date that Barcelona have pencilled in for the Spotify Camp Nou project being completed, and as such, Messi’s event. At this time, the total capacity of the stadium should be 104,000, and this could be the number of people that come to see the club’s greatest ever player.

Should the event be held at this time, it would likely take place after the 2026 World Cup – which will almost certainly be the last major international tournament of Messi’s career. At this time, he could also be without a club, although Inter Miami are currently working on agreeing a new deal with the 38-year-old that would keep him in Florida until at least the end of next year.