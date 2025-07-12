Barcelona need to finalise departures in order to secure their return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is a leading candidate to go. Earlier this week, the Germany international was informed by Hansi Flick that he is not counted on for the upcoming season, and as such, there is a desire to move him on.

Ter Stegen’s wages are among the highest in the Barcelona squad, so his departure would be very helpful in being able to register any new signings that are made between now and the end of the summer – this includes Joan Garcia, who will be the Catalans’ starting goalkeeper next season.

Ter Stegen is reluctant to leave Barcelona, despite being told that he will not play next season. However, that does not mean that he won’t have chances to secure a starting spot elsewhere – and at this stage, his best chance will be in Türkiye.

As reported by Sabah Spor (via MD), Galatasaray are ready to move for Ter Stegen once they have wrapped up a deal for Victor Osimhen to sign on a permanent basis. The Turkish giants see the Barcelona goalkeeper as the ideal candidate to replace the departed Fernando Muslera, who recently returned to South America.

Ter Stegen needs to play to guarantee World Cup spot

Next season is crucial for Ter Stegen. He has never been Germany’s starting goalkeeper for a World Cup, but going into next summer’s tournament in North America, he has the gloves – for now. But that could change if he is not playing regularly next season.

Barcelona are hoping that this fact comes into Ter Stegen’s mind, and ultimately, pushes him to seek a move away before the end of the summer. A move to Galatasaray would allow him to remain competing at the top level of European football, so it could be an enticing prospect.