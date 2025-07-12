Two players causing transfer headache for Barcelona

Barcelona need to generate funds this summer in order to be able to register all of their prospective new signings. Joan Garcia, who is the only arrival as of now, has yet to be registered with La Liga, with a return to the 1:1 needed before this can become a possibility.

A number of candidates have been drawn up as possible departees. Ansu Fati has already left, while Pablo Torre will join imminently. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen could also depart now that he has been informed that he is not counted on for next season, while it is also expected that at least one centre-back will move on.

Barcelona have Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen as central defensive options for next season, as well as right-back Jules Kounde that can fill in when required. As such, the club has decided that someone can depart, but the problem is trying to convince anyone to go.

Araujo and Christensen are the two main candidates, but as per Diario AS, neither wants to leave Barcelona this summer. They have each returned for pre-season training ahead of schedule as a sign of their determined to remain at the club and make an effective contribution in 2025-26.

Deco’s preference would be for Araujo to stay

Because of this, Deco has a big job on his hands trying to move one of them on. His preferred option to leave is Christensen, given that he counts massively on Araujo, who signed a new contract with Barcelona earlier this year.

It makes more sense for Christensen to leave given that his deal runs out next summer, and at present, Barcelona have no plans to offer an extension. However, he wants to stick around, and head coach Hansi Flick would also value him staying.

If a move for Araujo or Christensen cannot be sorted, there are chances for Eric to leave instead. However, he is even more counted on by Flick, and there are plans for him to be offered a new contract in the coming weeks. If it comes to it that the Spaniard is sold, it would be seen as a big failure by Deco.