Barcelona eye Chelsea star as shock new option to reinforce attack

Barcelona are looking to add a new attacker to their squad for the 2025-26 season, but so far, their search has been without luck. Nico Williams rejected a move having appeared destined to join, and efforts for Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford have been a struggle. As such, the time could come for other players to be considered.

At this stage, Rashford is the favoured option, but given that Barcelona sporting director Deco is not convinced by the Manchester United man, efforts to sign him could be put on hold. Diaz had been preferred at one stage, but he is more likely to join Bayern Munich, who are prepared to get closer than the Catalans to Liverpool’s asking price.

Deco is now looking at other players that Barcelona could target, with low-cost operations being prioritised. And one option is Nicolas Jackson, with CaughtOffside reporting that the Chelsea attacker is attracted interest from the La Liga champions.

Jackson is expected to leave Chelsea this summer

Jackson, who has also attracted interest from Atletico Madrid in recent months, is a strong candidate to leave Chelsea before the end of the summer, with the Club World Cup finalists having signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro as striker options. Newcastle and Aston Villa are also keen, but at this stage, Barcelona are showing the most interest.

Jackson has prior experience of playing in La Liga, which he did so with Villarreal. His ability to play as a striker and left winger would be valuable for Barcelona, and under Hansi Flick, he would be more than capable of improving his form from the last couple of seasons.

Barcelona want Jackson on loan, but it is not yet known whether Chelsea would be open to this option. They are prioritising a sale at this stage, with their asking price having been set at €50m.