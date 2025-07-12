Report denies Newcastle United interest in Atletico Madrid star

Atletico Madrid are set for another very busy summer transfer market, with several deals having already been completed. Alex Baena and Matteo Ruggeri have joined, and they will not be the last additions made to Diego Simeone’s squad – but there has also been departures, and more could follow to funds extra signings.

Rodrigo Riquelme and Angel Correa have left Atleti to join Real Betis and Tigres respectively, with approximately €18m brought in from those sales. But more could be needed to ensure that Los Colchoneros can make all of their desired signings.

And one possible candidate that could be moved on is Conor Gallagher. Signed only last summer from Chelsea, the English midfielder has struggled to command a regular starting place in the Atleti line-up. He has been offered the chance to return to the Premier League, and in recent days, it has been claimed that Newcastle United are interested in securing his services.

Newcastle are not planning Conor Gallagher move

But according to Ben Jacobs, Newcastle are not interested in making a move to sign Gallagher this summer. The Premier League side, who recently completed the signing of Anthony Elanga, have other priorities, so it is unlikely that they will make contact with Atleti in regards to a possible transfer.

Gallagher may have had a mixed debut season with Atleti, but there is no doubt that he is a valuable member of Diego Simeone’s squad. It was perhaps a surprise that he was barely used as a central midfielder during the 2024-25 campaign, with him primarily playing on the left as a rotation option with Samuel Lino.

But with Baena’s arrival, Gallagher is unlikely to play often in that position. As such, he could be used more centrally if he stays at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano this summer, which may or may not happen.