The conditions for a Real Madrid to make 2025 offer for Liverpool defender

Real Madrid are smarting from their defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semi-final, and it was the sort of loss that can have consequences at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos return to Spain with their eyes on the transfer market.

Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras is expected to join Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen as new signings in defence, after an agreement was reached with the Portuguese side. Before the Club World Cup though, Real Madrid were considering signing two central defenders this summer, and that idea is now back on the table.

Doubts about current options in defence

Raul Asencio had a torrid time in the United States, and Antonio Rudiger also made a grave error against PSG, augmenting doubts about the backline. Eder Militao is coming off a second cruciate ligament injury in two seasons, and there are serious doubts over David Alaba’s future. Marca say that Real Madrid are now considering a move for another centre-back – Dean Huijsen is the only centre-back that has the full faith of the club.

Ibrahima Konate: The next Real Madrid target

Los Blancos did already have someone in mind. Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has made it clear to Real Madrid he is interested in a move, and has rejected all contract offers from the Reds. That leaves him out of contract next summer, and potentially available on a free. Yet conscious they could lose Konate on a free, Liverpool are open to selling him this summer as a result.

Would Real Madrid move for Konate this summer?

The question is whether Los Blancos are open to negotiating a deal for Konate this summer. Cadena SER say that in theory the plan is for Konate to arrive for free next year, and the club do not intend to rush into the deal. Yet Diario AS say that were someone to offer Alaba an exit route, Real Madrid would consider a move for Konate.

Alaba is one of the highest earners at Real Madrid, and hence his exit would have a clear impact on their finances. Even if they are keen on a move for Konate, they will not pay more than €20-25m for the French international.