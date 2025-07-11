Real Madrid are dealing with the fallout from Wednesday’s disappointing 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup, which ended their involvement in the tournament at the semi-final stage. And some of that fallout has centred on Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius has attracted criticism from within Real Madrid

It’s been reported that Real Madrid have been unimpressed with Vinicius’ efforts on the pitch, which he is to be punished for. And this could have now had a knock-on effect in regards to his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In recent months, Real Madrid have been working on agreeing a new contract with Vinicius, who has attracted strong interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia. It’s been reported that an agreement has been reached, with the idea being for it to be signed later this summer – but that no longer looks to be the case.

As per El Chiringuito, the situation is now in limbo. Real Madrid are yet to make contract with Vinicius in regards to finalising his new contract, which the player himself is not in a rush to sign.

Vinicius’ future at Real Madrid is no longer assured

Real Madrid are still expected to be counting on Vinicius despite a poor run of form over the last 12 months or so, but Kylian Mbappe has replaced him as the club’s golden boy. And there is a chance that things could change because of this.

This could develop into a very worrying situation for Real Madrid, who definitely do not want to lose Vinicius for a reduced price – which they may have to consider if this situation rumbles on without the contract being signed. For now, there will not be panic, but that could change if it continues for at least another 6-12 months.