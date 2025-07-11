Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso believes that more signings are necessary in order to compete at the top level next season, following the opening six games of his tenure. The Basque coach noted that he had come away from the tournament with ‘certainties’.

Alonso was asked directly about signings after the match, and hinted that there was ‘room from improvement‘ in his squad. He also noted that he had learned plenty from the tournament, and knew where Los Blancos had to get better, after a humbling 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras is set to arrive, but Alonso feels they need reinforcements elsewhere too.

Alonso request signing from Real Madrid

Although it has been spoken about that Los Blancos could do with another midfielder to control the game from in front of the defence, Cadena SER say that Alonso has made up his mind. He feels that Real Madrid need a new pivot, and will request that one is signed this summer.

Real Madrid have no plans to move for midfielder

However Los Blancos don’t see it that way, at least at the time of writing. The likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez are appreciated by the club, but they are not willing to pay over €100m for him, which is what they would cost. Cadena Cope explain that although they do still have to discuss the matter with Alonso, they have no plans to make signings beyond Carreras, unless there are more exits.

Change of era at Real Madrid

One player that could leave is Rodrygo Goes – and he would provide significant funds, if an exit is agreed, to pursue a midfielder. Los Blancos are looking for an exit for the Brazilian. It also marks a change of era at Real Madrid. Under Carlo Ancelotti, the hierarchy more or less dictated the transfer policy, with the Italian giving his opinion but rarely arguing his corner. Alonso it seems will make his case if he feels it necessary.