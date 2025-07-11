WATCH: Luka Modric gifts final Real Madrid shirt to teammate

Earlier this week, Luka Modric made his final appearance for Real Madrid in the 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup. The 39-year-old has now ended his 13-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu after it was decided that his contract will not be renewed, and soon, he will join Milan.

Modric gave his last interview as a Real Madrid player in the aftermath of the PSG defeat, and he will now enjoy some time off before starting the next stage of his career in Italy. And ahead of doing so, he gifted a special memento to one of his soon-to-be former teammates.

Modric said his final goodbyes to those at Real Madrid upon the first team’s return to Spain after the Club World Cup, and images captured by El Desmarque show the Croatian and Arda Guler meeting up in the car park of Madrid airport.

During the exchange, Modric gifted Guler the jersey he wore during the match against PSG, meaning that it is his final Real Madrid shirt. The pair also shared a touching embrace before parting ways.

Guler could do more than take Modric’s final jersey

Modric’s departure means that the famous number 10 jersey will be vacant, and there are a number of suitors. Kylian Mbappe is considered to be the favourite, but should be decide to remain wearing 9, Guler would be a strong candidate to adorn the iconic start from next season onwards.

Guler is expected to be a very important player for Real Madrid next season, with new head coach Xabi Alonso counting on him a lot – as was shown during the Club World Cup. He will almost certainly play significantly more than his first two years at the club, where he struggled to make an impact with Carlo Ancelotti.