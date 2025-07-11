Real Madrid star believes he was “treated differently” by Florentino Perez

Florentino Perez is very much a revered figure at Real Madrid, but it’s safe to say that he has a better relationship with some players compared to others. Luka Modric is one that falls into the former category, and he himself has acknowledged this.

Modric reveals his close bond with Florentino Perez

Modric played his last game for Real Madrid in the 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup earlier this week, and after that match, he spoke to the club’s official media channels to reflect on his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. And during this interview (via Marca), he spoke on his relationship with Perez.

“The president has been very important to me, first because he brought me here. From that moment on he has always shown me a special affection, he has always treated me very well. Now I can say it: he has treated me differently, he had a very special affection for me. And I think he has shown it in my last game, because I had never seen the president cry.”

Modric has already settled on his next club

Modric’s Real Madrid contract will officially expire when the Club World Cup concludes this weekend, but despite being 39 years of age, his time at the top level of football is not coming to an end yet. In the coming weeks, he will join Milan, with this transfer having all-but confirmed by the Rossoneri.

It will be interesting to see how Modric gets on in Italy, where he will hope to play regularly ahead of captaining Croatia at next summer’s World Cup. It would be no surprise to see those associated with Real Madrid keeping tabs on him, and this would be the case for Perez too, considering their close relationship.