Real Madrid forward facing up to two months out with hamstring injury

Real Madrid have struggled with injuries throughout the 2024-25 campaign, and just the curtain comes down on the season, they have suffered another issue that may impact the start of next season. Forward Endrick Felipe was touch and go to return for the Club World Cup knockout stages, but may face a lengthy lay-off.

Endrick had flown out to Miami in the United States to discuss his future with the club, as he continued his recovery from a hamstring issue suffered in mid-May against Sevilla. He was initially ruled out for six to eight weeks, but is now back to the start of the process again, after suffering a relapse.

Endrick could miss start of next season

That was reported by The Athletic, who say that the incident occurred before Los Blancos’ semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain. They say that he will be out for ‘a number of weeks’. However El Chiringuito say the injury is more serious, and could be expected to keep Endrick sidelined for up to two months

What will Endrick miss?

Los Blancos are on holiday for the next three weeks, but will then return to preseason training at the start of August. Their first game of next season is on the 19th of August at home against Osasuna, and their second on the 24th against Real Oviedo. Real Madrid then face RCD Mallorca before the September international break, after which he should be cleared to return, providing no further setbacks.

Doubts over Endrick future

It could well impact his summer plans though. The latest is that Real Madrid feel it would be a good option for Endrick to head out on loan this summer in search of more game time. That is off the back of Gonzalo Garcia Torres’ explosion into form in the USA. Villarreal, Juventus and AC Milan have been cited as interested parties.