Real Madrid had hoped to end a disappointing 2024-25 season by winning the Club World Cup, but it was not to be. They were dumped out of the competition by Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week, in a match that Xabi Alonso’s side were unable to lay a glove on the European champions.

It was a particular difficult match, and tournament as a whole, for Raul Asencio. The 22-year-old started three matches in the United States, and he made a big error in each. He gave a penalty in the Al Hilal draw, was sent off against Pachuca, and gifted a goal to PSG in the semi-final defeat.

Asencio’s mistakes have drawn criticism – including from his own teammates – and he has now acknowledged that he was not up to standard during the Club World, doing so in a statement on social media (via Cadena SER).

“Madridistas, a season in which I have fulfilled the dream of being part of the best club in the world is over, but it has ended in the way I least wanted. I feel that I have not been up to task in a Club World Cup that demanded the maximum, but now it is time to disconnect and recharge my batteries. I wish you a happy holiday and now and always, Hala Madrid. Counting the days until I return to the Bernabéu.”

Asencio will find it difficult to start next season

Asencio broke into the Real Madrid first team during last season, and generally, he performed well in La Liga and the Champions League. Supporters were delighted to see him get his chance, but he may struggle to get regular opportunities during the 2025-26 campaign.

He will have Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao ahead of him in the pecking order, and he will also compete with David Alaba. As such, his chances could be limited.