Newcastle United considering move for Atletico Madrid midfielder

Atletico Madrid are looking to continue a significant rebuild in their squad that began last year, and with five exits already confirmed, more could follow. Newcastle United have emerged as a possible destination for one of their signings last summer though.

Rodrigo de Paul is in the process of securing a move to Major League Soccer, but the next one to follow him out of the door could be Conor Gallagher. The former Chelsea midfielder arrived last summer for €41m, but struggled to lock down a starting spot last season.

Newcastle United interested in Gallagher

According to MD, Newcastle United are ‘seriously considering’ a move for Gallagher this summer. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is a fan of Gallagher, and has suggested him as an option, feeling that he is reliable performer to add to his midfield. Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with Gallagher, but he would have to cross a London divide to get there.

Atletico Madrid stance on Gallagher

Manager Diego Simeone is delighted with Gallagher’s attitude, and he has adapted to the dressing room well in his first season. The club are also pleased with his contributions, feeling his first campaign went well.

However his future may come down to a simple case of economics. Gallagher, at 25, and with a contract until 2029, is one of the most lucrative sales that Los Colchoneros could make this summer, as they seek to fund further rebuilding. The reality is that Gallagher only started 50% of Atletico’s Liga matches last seasons, and thus is not an essential component.

Asking price for Gallagher’s return to England

Previously it was reported that Atletico were not looking to sell Gallagher, but would consider an offer if it was over what they paid for him. Naturally, Atletico will start any negotiation a little higher than they want, and thus he could cost in the €40-50m range again this summer.