Midfielder wraps up exit from Barcelona as terms of deal are revealed

Barcelona and RCD Mallorca have reportedly found an agreeement for Pablo Torre. The 22-year-old midfielder has shown flashes of his talent this season, but has struggled for game time, something he will hope to have more of next season under Jagoba Arrasate.

Arriving back in 2022 from Racing Santander at the age of 19, Torre cost Barcelona €6m, as they beat out Real Madrid for his signature. The talented young midfielder struggled to make an impact under Xavi Hernandez though, and although Hansi Flick seemed to have more faith in him, the German coach could not offer much in the way of game time due to the competition.

Terms agreed between Barcelona and Pablo Torre

Torre has already agreed terms with RCD Mallorca for a four-year deal, and he will join Los Bermellones after Barcelona reached a deal with them too. That is according to Sport, who say that Barcelona have sold 50% of his rights for €5m. Mallorca have a buyout clause for the rest of his rights for €25m.

Their information is that a personal call from Arrasate made the difference for Torre, selling him on the project. Previously the likes of Real Betis, Valencia, Benfica and Porto have all been linked to Torre.

An uphill battle for minutes at Barcelona

Torre featured little in his first season under Xavi, and spent the second year on loan at Girona, as they qualified for the Champions League. He would play 29 times for Girona that year, but was largely an option off the bench, rather than a key contributor.

This season looked more promising, with Torre proving highly incisive in his appearances, providing four goals and three assists in just 421 minutes (14 appearances). In total, Torre made 27 appearances, scoring five times and giving four assists during his two seasons with the club. He will head to Mallorca hoping to be the creative hub of the side alongside Sergi Darder.