Bayern Munich submit €52m offer for Barcelona target

If Bayern Munich were in competition for Nico Williams, there was always a sense that Barcelona had the advantage in terms of the player’s wishes. Luis Diaz, the alternative option for both sides, is also said to be prioritising a move to Barcelona, but the battle is much more of an open competition.

And the German side have done more than Barcelona so far. The Catalan giants have been in conversations with Diaz’s camp for some time, and had approached Liverpool over a move, but the Reds had turned down that approach, telling them that Diaz is not for sale. Liverpool seemingly want at least €80-85m for Diaz.

Bayern Munich bid for Luis Diaz

Bayern have more spending power than Barcelona though, even if both sides are keen to negotiate Liverpool down to a price around €60m. As revealed by The Daily Briefing, Bayern have now submitted a €52m offer for Diaz. The Colombian has already given Bayern the green light that if they agree a deal with Liverpool, then he is happy to make the move.

Liverpool’s negotiating position

This seems much more likely to be a starting point in negotiations, rather than a bid that is accepted, given the roughly €30m difference between the two. Liverpool must also consider that Diaz has two years left on his deal though, and has shown no sign of signing any of the deals they have offered. At the age of 28, if Liverpool cannot extend his contract, there will be pressure to sell Diaz.

Barcelona shifting priorities?

In the meantime, Barcelona appear to have shifted their attention to Marcus Rashford, perhaps feeling the Manchester United man is a more viable option. It may also benefit Barcelona to see where the negotiation between Bayern and Liverpool gets to, and then evaluate whether a hijacking is financially possible.