Barcelona have agreed a deal for the tourism board of the Democratic Republic of Congo to appear as a new shirt sponsor from this season onwards. The deal will bring in extra cash into the coffers, despite concerns over the government’s record with human rights.

The Blaugrana have been desperately searching for income over the last three years in order to continue funding their title challenges, leading to the sale of 49.5% of Barca Vision, 25% of their TV rights for La Liga over the next 25 years, and most recently, a 30-year lease on 475 VIP seats. They have also renegotiated their deal with kit sponsor Nike, and brought in Spotify as their main shirt sponsor, selling off the naming rights for Camp Nou at the same time.

Deal with DR Congo tourism

As reported by MD and Sport, Barcelona have reached an agreement with the tourism board of the Democratic Republic of Congo for the country to appear on their shirt sleeve. The deal, with negotiations also confirmed by ESPN’s Jordi Blanco, would be worth €10m per season over the course of three years.

El Barça mantiene negociaciones, avanzadas afirman en el club, con el gobierno de República Democrática del Congo para sumarlo a sus patrocinadores.

El objetivo es que se anuncie en la manga de la camiseta durante tres temporadas por un montante cercano a los 30 M€@ESPNDeportes — Jordi Blanco Duch (@Elwood_White) July 11, 2025

Barcelona would wear the words ‘DRC, the heart of Africa’ on their shirt. The Barca Foundation would also collaborate on humanitarian projects with the DRC, and there would be an attempt to collaborate with schools too. The DRC are also keen to organise a friendly with Barcelona playing in the country at some point too.

Human rights concerns in the DR Congo

The likes of AC Milan and AS Monaco have also entered into agreements with the DRC, but there are concerns over the human rights situation in the DRC. Rebel groups, funded by neighbouring Rwanda, continue fighting with government forces, as per Amnesty International. However government forces have allegedly carried out 250 extrajudicial executions in recent months.

There are also concerns over the justice system, and currently the government is prosecuting advocates of LGBTQ+ rights, while same-sex marriage has been criminalised – a cause that Barcelona openly support.