Barcelona shift transfer priority away from Liverpool star Luis Diaz again

Barcelona have had Liverpool winger Luis Diaz near or top of their shortlist to strengthen in the attack for the last two seasons. The Colombian winger is seemingly keen on a move to Catalonia, but seems almost destined to miss out on one.

Diaz has confirmed publicly that he is negotiating with other clubs, but Liverpool maintain that he is not for sale, and the reported asking price is €80-85m. Barcelona turned their attentions to Nico Williams as a result, but then were forced to consider a move for Diaz again after missing out on him. He has been cited as their top target, but Barcelona would need to negotiate his price down to around €60m.

Marcus Rashford now the leading target for Barcelona

On Thursday it was reported that manager Hansi Flick has given the green light for a move for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. He has been cited as the cut-price alternative for multiple months, and is seemingly desperate to make the switch to Barcelona. As per Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona are now prioritising Rashford as their number one target, and are prepared to go ‘all-in’.

Barcelona’s chances of signing Rashford

United are keen on moving on from the 27-year-old forward, and have set an asking price of €45m for Rashford. What is not yet clear is whether Barcelona are willing to pay that. Rashford has made it known to Barcelona he is willing to take a large pay cut, but much of the reporting from Spain is that the Blaugrana prefer to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

The unknown is Bayern Munich. The Bavarian giants are competing for Diaz too, but if they miss out, then Rashford is also on their shortlist. They have increased spending power, and if they can convince Rashford to make the move rather than waiting for Barcelona, the deal could become complicated for the Catalan giants.