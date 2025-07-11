“Very happy to sign” – Winger confirms he will join Barcelona

Barcelona are on the verge of completing a deal to make Roony Bardghji their second signing of the summer transfer window. An agreement was reached with FC Kobenhavn last month for the 19-year-old winger to make the move to Catalonia, and he has now travelled to the region ahead of starting the next stage of his career.

Bardghji has been widely considered to be a top prospect, but after sustaining a serious knee injury in 2024, his stock has fallen. But he will have the chance to raise it again at Barcelona, where he will initially operate between the first team and Barca Atletic, the club’s B team.

On Friday, Bardghji arrived in Barcelona ahead of completing his medical with the club, which he will do this weekend. And upon landing, he gave his initial thoughts to Sport.

“I feel very happy to sign for Barcelona.”

Bardghji can establish a place in Hansi Flick’s squad

Upon his signing being confirmed, which should happen in the coming days, Barcelona will join up with the first team. The idea is for him to be under the orders of Hansi Flick for pre-season, and he is expected to go on the club’s tour of Asia, where they will be playing in South Korea and Japan.

Bardghji can operate on both wings, and given that Barcelona have not yet been able to sign a new left winger, he will have the chance to convince Flick that he can be an asset to the first team with immediate effect. Right now, he could be seen as a backup to Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, who will be the Catalans’ starters for next season.

It remains to be seen how Bardghji gets on at Barcelona, but hopes are high for him. He is capable of making an impact, and he will have the chance to do so.