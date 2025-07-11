Joan Laporta’s number two set for Barcelona exit as Al-Nassr come calling

A number of Barcelona players have moved to Saudi Arabia in the last few years, and now a prominent senior figure could also do so.

The likes of Franck Kessie, Unai Hernandez and Pau Prim have swapped Catalonia for the Middle East, and it is players based in Europe that Saudi Pro League clubs are looking to poach – it is almost directors. Ramon Planes, formerly of Barcelona and Real Betis, joined Al-Ittihad last year, and his former colleague could now be heading to Al-Nassr.

As reported by Sport, Al-Nassr want to appoint Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste as their new CEO, and talks between the two parties are said to be at an advanced stage. His work within Can Barca, and also the clientele he has amassed over the years, is very much appreciated at the Saudi Pro League club.

Yuste has been at Barcelona for over 20 years, and has been number two to Joan Laporta since 2021. But his time at the club could now be coming to an end, which is last thing that the president needs ahead of launching his re-election campaign, with the vote taking place next year.

Yuste has attracted further interest from within Saudi Arabia

Al-Nassr are the most advanced in their efforts to appoint Yuste, but they are not the only club eyeing up the 63-year-old. As per the report, Al-Ahli are also keen on making him their CEO, although an official move has not yet been made at this stage.

If Yuste departs, it will compound a difficult few weeks for Laporta. He was left very annoyed at Nico Williams’ decision to turn down a move to Barcelona earlier this month, and to add to this, the club’s financial situation is not as stable as he had hoped at this stage. As such, he will hope that his number two turns down this interest.