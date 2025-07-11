Frenkie de Jong takes major step towards signing new Barcelona contract

Frenkie de Jong’s future as a Barcelona player has been widely speculated upon over the last few years, but he now appears set to stay at the club for the foreseeable future.

Last year, it was almost taken for granted that de Jong would leave in 2025. He struggled after returning from a serious ankle injury, and that led to Marc Casado being preferred to him in Hansi Flick’s gala XI. However, he has turned around his fortunes in the last six months, and he is now considered to be an indispensable player for the Catalans.

And because of this, he has moved closer to signing a new contract – which is crucial considering that his existing deal runs out next summer. However, it has been held up in recent weeks because de Jong has been looking to end his relationship with Ali Dursun, his long-standing agent.

Fortunately for Barcelona and de Jong, this has now happened, with Sport reporting that the 27-year-old is now represented by Pini Zahavi. The agent has already met with Joan Laporta and Hansi Flick to discuss a new deal for the Dutchman, with El Chiringuito stating that this took place on Friday.

Barcelona and de Jong are already close to agreeing terms

Now that de Jong has changed representation, Barcelona are expected to finalise his new deal in the very near future. An agreement in principle between him and the club is already believed to have been reached, so it could simply be a case of drawing up the contract and signing it upon his return for pre-season.

It is a no-brainer for Barcelona to retain the services of de Jong, who will continue to be an important player for Flick. He may not be as undisputed next season due to the return of Marc Bernal, but he will still be crucial.