Atletico Madrid receive €12m transfer boost courtesy of Samu Aghehowa

Atletico Madrid have spent big so far this summer, with deals for Alex Baena and Matteo Ruggeri wrapped up – and Johnny Cardoso will soon follow. And the idea is for further transfers to be sought, and they have now netted more money that can go towards their business.

Last summer, Atleti sold Samu Aghehowa to FC Porto in a deal that was initially worth €15m. As part of the agreement, they retained a significant sell-on clause, although the Portuguese giants had the option to buy more of the 21-year-old’s rights in the coming years.

And they have now done so, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Porto now own 100% of Samu’s rights. In order to do this, they have paid Atleti a total of €12m, taking the overall transfer fee to €27m.

Samu had an excellent first season at FC Porto

It is no surprise that Porto have moved quickly to secure 100% of Samu’s rights, given how highly they rate him. He had a very good first season at the club, with 27 goals scored in 45 appearances, and this has seen a number of top clubs across Europe register their interest in signing him – among them are Barcelona, who are looking to sign a top striker next summer when Robert Lewandowski is expected to leave.

Atleti signed Samu from Granada back in 2023 for only €6m, and although they have now made €21m profit from selling, there could be a feeling that more could have been raked in had they decided to hold on to him. In the end, his sale last summer was a necessity due to their big-spending, so there is little to look back on in this regard.

It will be interesting to see how Samu’s career evolves in the coming years. He could soon establish himself as a starter for Spain – and if so, his value would only increase.