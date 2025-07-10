Real Madrid had looked as coherent in a collective sense as they had in many months going into their clash with Paris Saint-Germain, yet in the face of Luis Enrique’s side, crumbled under their pressure. It has not been lost on the club that the return to the starting XI of Kylian Mbappe coincided with a drop off defensively.

Xabi Alonso was asked about their disappointing efforts defensively after the match, and did not address Vinicius Junior or Mbappe directly, but did speak about a need for collective effort. It is a problem that Carlo Ancelotti struggled to resolve this season, and the club are running out of patience.

Real Madrid to back Xabi Alonso

Egos are getting in the way of the collective work, and the Real Madrid hierarchy are all too aware of it, as per Marca. Alonso has identified the problem, and knows that without solving it, his work will be tricky, but the club have communicated to the new manager that they are fully behind him, and will back him up.

Vinicius and Mbappe top the list of concerns

Los Blancos are due to sit down with several of their stars this summer, to discuss their precise desires, what they are looking for, and the level of commitment that they have. In particular, that will be the case with Vinicius, whose form is worrying Real Madrid. His contract renewal is not yet signed, and they are keen to know erxactly what is going through his mind.

Mbappe has also disappointed with his work rate off the ball, and Alonso has made it clear that no player is excepted from their defensive duties. His lack of work-rate is also concerning Real Madrid.

Rodrygo Goes on the way out of Real Madrid

Meanwhile Rodrygo Goes, who started a fifth straight game on the bench for Alonso, is on his way out of the club. Although previously it has been said that Los Blancos are simply open to his exit, now the Madrid-based daily claim that the club have made up their mind, and are looking for a way out for Rodrygo.