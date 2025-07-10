Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has a close relationship with his parents, and clearly wants them living in luxury. The England international is in the process of building a new house near his home city of Birmingham.

The 22-year-old has plenty of money, but even his bank account might be taking a dent with his latest investment. According to Marca, Bellingham is building a mansion in Barnt Green, a village on the outskirts of Birmingham, and his parents will have a house of their own on the property. The value of the entire operation will amount to around €8m in total.

A refuge for the Bellingham family

The whole property will be two acres of land, and the main mansion will have a trophy room in it. In addition, there will also be a dedicated barber room for Bellingham and his company to have their hair cut without leaving the house – presumably not by his parents.

Bellingham to undergo surgery

Bellingham was amongst Los Blancos’ best players two seasons ago when he arrived, making the difference for Los Blancos for much of the seasons. He cut a frustrated figure for much of the year though, and that was evident again during their Club World Cup semi-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

One source of frustration that Bellingham is looking to get rid for next season is his shoulder pain. He is scheduled to undergo surgery in the coming days, and will likely be ruled out until October. Thus far he has been playing with heavy strapping, and some pain during games.

New role for Bellingham under Xabi Alonso

Under new manager Xabi Alonso, Bellingham also looks set for a new role. He has been operating as a more traditional central midfielder at the Club World Cup, his position at Borussia Dortmund, and it seems that will be his assignment next season.