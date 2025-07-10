Real Madrid to hold showdown talks with 24-year-old next week

Real Madrid are in the process of resuming their transfer business, now that their involvement at the Club World Cup is over. There will be at least one more signing made, but there will also be departures – and the most significant of those could be Rodrygo Goes.

Rodrygo has been strongly linked with a move away from Real Madrid in recent weeks, and speculation has only increased during the Club World Cup, given that Xabi Alonso opted to start him on only one occasion (vs Al Hilal). Arsenal are very interested in signing him, while there has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, who emphatically defeated Los Blancos in Wednesday’s semi-final in New Jersey.

Real Madrid are willing to sell Rodrygo, whose stance on his future is not currently known. However, more clarity could arrive next week, with Fabrizio Romano (via CaughtOffside) reporting that showdown talks between player and club will be held at this time.

Rodrygo will make the final decision on his future, with Real Madrid equally prepared to keep him in Alonso’s squad if that is his wish. Arsenal will be hoping that he pushes for an exit, but while they have a chance, Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr do not as the 24-year-old will not consider any offers from Saudi Arabia – his desire is to remain in Europe.

Rodrygo is heading towards the end of his Real Madrid career

While there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the situation, it does appear that a departure this summer is inevitable. It’s clear that there is a lot of imbalance in the Real Madrid squad, and especially in attack with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. Unfortunately for Rodrygo, he adds to this, as he also operates at his best on the left wing.

It remains to be seen how things play out, but for now, it looks like Real Madrid and Rodrygo will part ways.