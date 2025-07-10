Real Madrid agree €6m deal for 21-year-old attacker

Real Madrid will now resume their transfer business, now that their involvement in the 2025 Club World Cup has come to an end. There is a desire to get a deal for Alvaro Carreras over the line in the coming weeks, but there will also be players leaving the club.

Castilla defender Rafael Obrador has agreed terms ahead of a move to Benfica, and his teammates Victor Munoz is also set to depart in the very near future. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Osasuna for the young winger to join Los Rojillos.

As part of the deal, Real Madrid will receive a €6m transfer fee, while they will also be entitled to 50% of the money received by Osasuna if they were to sell Munoz in the future.

Munoz had been close to joining Getafe in recent weeks

The move to Osasuna is a rather surprising one for Munoz, who was with Real Madrid at the Club World Cup in the United States. Getafe president Angel Torres recently revealed that they had a priority agreement for the 21-year-old, but that will come to nothing now that he is heading to Pamplona.

Munoz broke into the Real Madrid first team towards the end of the domestic campaign, which included an appearance in the 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the final El Clasico meeting in La Liga. But it has now been determined that he will not be in Xabi Alonso’s plans for his first full campaign in charge, which is why Osasuna have swooped to sign him.

The sales of Obrador and Munoz will add €11m to Real Madrid’s transfer fund for the rest of the summer, coupled with any money added from the club’s exploits at the Club World Cup. It remains to be seen whether any further signings are targeted once Carreras arrives, which is expected to happen soon.