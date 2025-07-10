Real Madrid exited the Club World Cup on Wednesday after losing 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain, in what was Luka Modric’s final appearance for the club. The Croatian midfielder’s contract runs out at the conclusion of the tournament, and he will now move on after 13 glorious years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Modric on his 13 years as a Real Madrid player

And off the back of his final match in the famous white jersey, Modric spoke to Real Madrid’s official media channels to convey his emotions. As per Sport, he reflected on his time at the club.

“An unforgettable, glorious and winning stage has ended. What I have experienced gives me more joy. Remembering everything I have achieved here makes me very happy, even if it is over. I have grown as a player and as a person. Real Madrid has given me everything football-wise and for that I will be grateful for life. I’m always going to be a Madridista.

“It has been a long journey, but unforgettable. I’ve grown a lot as a player and as a person. I have another house outside my house, because Madrid and Spain are like my second home. I’m very happy and I’m sure that with time I’ll be even more aware of what I’ve achieved, because I’m going to need some time to add up all the emotions and everything I’ve achieved here.”

Modric on being Real Madrid’s most successful player

Modric, who will be joining Milan as early as next week, was asked about his feelings of being Real Madrid’s most successful player in history in terms of trophies won.

“Hearing my numbers makes me happy and proud of what I have achieved. Being the player who has won the most titles at the best club in the history of football is impressive. There are also other things, such as the affection of the people. I always keep that with me because it’s something that no one can take away from you. You can’t fool people and they won’t love you just because you play for Real Madrid, but the affection they have given me is impressive. I never imagined it.”

Modric reveals his favourite Real Madrid moment

Modric also revealed that Real Madrid’s Champions League final victory over Atletico Madrid in 2014 was his favourite moment as a Los Blancos player.

“The dominance of the last 12 or 13 years began, which has been incredible, winning six Champions League in 10 years. I always mention La Decima because it was impressive, and the way we won it perfectly defines what Real Madrid is: never give up and believe until the end. It was unforgettable for the Madridistas, because the number 10 is special. For me it is also a special number. When I remember that celebration I always get a smile.”