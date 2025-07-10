Real Madrid are clear that they need to sign at least one more central defender, and that was emphasised during the 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday’s Club World Cup semi-final. And they have a clear target in mind to add to Xabi Alonso’s squad: Ibrahima Konate.

Question marks have been raised about the levels of Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio after the PSG defeat, while there are also doubts about Eder Militao and David Alaba being able to reach their best after injury problems.

Dean Huijsen is the only undisputed starter that Real Madrid have in central defence, and Konate could be the second if he makes the move from the Liverpool. And the chances of that happening are now looking increasingly likely.

After reports that Konate has given the green light to Real Madrid to make a move for him, Diario AS are now saying that the France international currently has no intention of signing a new contract with Liverpool.

Liverpool preparing to cash in on Konate

And the Premier League champions are aware of this, which is why they are opening themselves up to selling him this summer, so that there is no repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold saga. As per the report, they want at least €50m to let him leave, but Real Madrid are only prepared to pay around half.

Real Madrid have shown in the past that they will only commit to buying players when the conditions are at their most favourable. It is why they decided against a move in January for Trent, and also why they decided against a move for Alphonso Davies last summer – although he ended up signing a new deal with Bayern Munich.

Liverpool will hope that Konate’s situation eventually follows that of Davies’, but for now, it looks like Real Madrid could be getting their man – albeit, in 2026.