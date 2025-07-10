Real Madrid bring home third-highest bounty from Club World Cup

Real Madrid have returned home from the Club World Cup, somewhat with their tail between their legs after a humbling defeat. Los Blancos fell to Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 in the semi-final, but Xabi Alonso has claimed that his side return home a better team.

One of the key considerations for Real Madrid now will be whether to add to their squad in the rest of the summer transfer window. Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras is expected to join Real Madrid, but beyond that there is little certainty on how Los Blancos will respond. Alonso certainly suggested that he was keen on further additions, and they will have extra money to do carry out more signings after their trip to the United States.

Real Madrid’s Club World Cup earnings

Real Madrid will take home the third-highest income from the Club World Cup in terms of prize money. Paris Saint-Germain have already brought in €92.2m on their journey to the final, while Chelsea, their opponents have €76.6m coming their way. Another €10m is on the line in the final on Sunday.

Los Blancos have earned nearly as much as Chelsea though, despite falling a round earlier. Their total earnings amount to €72.9m, as per Sport.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen paid off

Those earnings have already paid off the additions of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen. Liverpool received €10m for allowing Alexander-Arnold to be part of the Club World Cup, and Los Blancos activated a €60m release clause to bring in Huijsen.

There could be more funds coming Real Madrid’s way too. The club are seeking an exit for star forward Rodrygo Goes, with Arsenal interested in a move for the Brazilian, and he would presumably only move for a significant fee. Price tags ranging between €70m and €90m have previously been cited.