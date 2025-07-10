Real Madrid reach €50m agreement to sign 22-year-old defender

Real Madrid are about to finalise their fourth signing of the summer transfer window, with Alvaro Carreras close to completing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold arrived at the start of June, with both players involved for Los Blancos at the Club World Cup. A deal for Franco Mastantuono was also confirmed, but he cannot officially make the move until he turns 18 in August. And soon, Carreras will become the fourth to sign on.

Real Madrid tried to sign Carreras in time to have him in Xabi Alonso’s squad for the Club World Cup, but a deal could not be agreed with Benfica. However, talks resumed earlier this week, and now, The Athletic have reported that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs.

Real Madrid will pay €50m to Benfica in three instalments

Carreras has a €50m release clause in his Benfica contract, but rather than activating this, Real Madrid have reached an agreement to pay the amount across three instalments – which is what they are also doing with Huijsen, who was signed from AFC Bournemouth.

Carreras will now be able to travel to Madrid in order to undergo a medical, finalise terms and sign his new contract. This process should be relatively straightforward, and all being well, he could be confirmed as a Real Madrid player as early as this weekend.

Carreras could the solution to Real Madrid’s left-back problem

Carreras is expected to be Real Madrid’s starter as left-back for next season and beyond, and the club will hope that he can end their troubles in the position. Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia have generally failed to perform at a high level consistently over the last few years, which is why there was a real desire for a new face to arrive.