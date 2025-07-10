Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has told the press that it would be unfair to judge Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid off their Club World Cup semi-final, in which they were beaten comfortably by the Champions League holders. Alonso’s side went down two goals in the opening ten minutes, but could not recover.

Alonso himself made that point in not so many words, declaring that this was the end of the 2024-25 season, rather than the beginning of the 2025-26 year. He also promised that there would be changes.

‘Real Madrid and PSG incomparable’ – Luis Enrique

Speaking after the game to Marca, Luis Enrique was asked whether the result was a fair reflection in the gap between the two sides.

“I think Xabi needs time, to work, to have a preseason. I don’t know if this 4-0 result reflects the difference between the two, but these are incomparable situations with his team, which is just starting out. I’ve been working on this project for two years now. It doesn’t matter whether it reflects that or not.”

“That was the difference in the score, which is the most important thing. Xabi has played six matches. He needs the necessary time to have a preseason. There’s no need to evaluate it in any way because he hasn’t had time to do anything. Totally different and incomparable situations.”

Barcelona contingent delighted for Luis Enrique

Before the match, Luis Enrique had noted that games against Real Madrid were always exciting for him, as a Barcelona member. The Asturian coach rejected the idea that his side had taken their foot off the gas early on though.

“No. We didn’t put the breaks on. My phone is full of messages from Barca fans congratulating me. When you play against the big teams, you give 100%. Real Madrid is and will be great. We didn’t slow down at any point, although there were players who needed rest because there was a risk of extreme fatigue.”

Alonso clear on route forward

It did look disjointed for Los Blancos, but Alonso was adamant that his side had not only improved since the start of the tournament, but also that he was now clear on what Real Madrid needed. Whether he gets it is another matter. Real Madrid are going to intervene with their star forwards in an attempt to address their work-rate, while Alvaro Carreras is the only expected signing as things stand.