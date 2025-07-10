La Liga President the latest to fall into Thibaut Courtois’ line of fire

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has a reputation for straight-talking in the media, and tends not to mince his words. Earlier in the Club World Cup, he has called out Raul Asencio for mistakes on two occasions, and Dean Huijsen. La Liga President Javier Tebas is the latest to come in for criticism from Courtois, as the league debate scheduling with Los Blancos.

With their Club World Cup finishing on Wednesday night, Real Madrid will now have a mandated three-week holiday before beginning preseason again. It will leave just 19 days for Xabi Alonso to get his side ready for their first La Liga fixture against Osasuna.

Real Madrid request season delay

Real Madrid have been augering for a later start to the season. The Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) and Los Blancos had submitted a request for La Liga to begin the following weekend. Alternatively, Real Madrid have also asked for their game against Osasuna to be moved. However on Wednesday La Liga rejected that request, citing the fact that neither Ligue 1 nor the Premier League will be delaying their start dates on account of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain’s involvement.

Thibaut Courtois responds to Javier Tebas

Tebas has voiced his displeasure at the Club World Cup, and remarked that he sees no reason that domestic leagues should change their schedule for a new competition. Courtois, speaking to Marca after defeat to PSG, accused Tebas of egocentrism.

“In the end, it’s always the same with La Liga. Hearing those comments from a president is something I haven’t seen in Italy, England, or the NBA. Tebas may not like the Club World Cup, but it exists. We’re here, and it seems this man wants a lot of attention. I haven’t seen any president of any other competition speak like that.”