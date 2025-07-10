Hansi Flick gives green light for Barcelona to sign Marcus Rashford

Barcelona are determined to sign a new left winger this summer, and after missing out on Nico Williams, other targets are being pursued. Marcus Rashford is among the players on their shortlist, and the chances of a deal with Manchester United becoming a reality have taken a step forward.

Luis Diaz and Rashford are Barcelona’s main targets now that Williams has decided to remain at Athletic Club, and it has been reported that the Liverpool man is the player that sporting director Deco intends to sign. However, a deal looks tricky, especially because Bayern Munich are pushing hard to secure an agreement with the Premier League champions.

This is bringing Rashford closer to Barcelona, especially because a deal with Man United would be much easier to achieve. On top of this, the 27-year-old is desperate to join the La Liga title holders, and now, it looks like he could get his wish.

As reported by Matteo Moretto, Hansi Flick has given the green light for Barcelona to pursue a deal for Rashford, whom the club hopes can be signed on loan with an option to buy him permanently next summer.

Barcelona to hold further talks for Rashford

It’s also reported that Barcelona will hold new contacts for Rashford, who is willing to significantly reduce his wages at Man United in order for the Catalans to be able to fit them into their salary limit. As such, it would be no surprise to see an agreement on personal terms reached in the coming weeks.

Rashford has made it clear that he will only consider a move to Barcelona as long as it is a possibility for him. While this is very frustrating for Man United, who want to sell him in order to raise funds for their own transfers, there is little that they can do while the England international’s stance is this. And that plays into the hands of those at Can Barca.