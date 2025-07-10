Barcelona granted Camp Nou licence ahead of Gamper trophy

Barcelona havee been give a major boost towards their efforts to hold the Joan Gamper trophy back at Camp Nou for the first time since renovation work began on the 10th of August. The game will not only speed up their return, but could have a major impact on their salary limit situation.

The Blaugrana are hoping to play Italian side Como in the Gamper trophy, which is usually a test run for the team, but this time will be a test run for the stadium They had initially hoped to host 60,000 fans, but that number could be dropped amid concern over delays in the construction.

Barcelona granted first of two licences

According to MD, Barcelona have been granted a licence for activities and construction. This is the first of two council licences that the Blaugrana need to be able to host the Gamper trophy at Camp Nou.

The second that the require is the licence for ‘first entrance’. That will be granted once the necessary construction for the game to take place at Camp Nou is completed. Barcelona will then host a test event on the 28th of July without the public, before being able to guarantee all the necessary safety precautions.

Why is hosting the Gamper trophy so important?

Barcelona must prove to auditors Crowe and La Liga that the VIP seats leased out for €100m exist as a product before the sale can be included in their account. Hosting the Gamper would be proof of that, and only then will that figure be added back to their salary limit, which would have a major impact on their ability to register players.

Marc-André ter Stegen is at the Ciutat Esportiva for the first time since his holidays. He'll meet Joan García for the first time. @monfortcarlos — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 10, 2025

Camp Nou may have vastly reduced capacity

If they do get the go ahead for the Gamper, it would perhaps only accommodate 25-35,000 fans. Barcelona take it as a given that the stands behind the goals would not be opened. If they do get the second licence though, Barcelona should be just in time to ensure they can host the Gamper and have the extra €100m in their salary limit.