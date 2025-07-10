Barcelona believe it would be a ‘good time to sell’ rising academy product

Barcelona have not been entirely surreptitious in their attempts to court a big sale this summer, with a number of players not up for sale, but certainly to be discussed for the right amount of money. The Catalan giants are again under salary limit pressure, and a significant sale would go some way to easing those concerns.

That is the case for Ronald Araujo, but he has again confirmed publicly that he is keen to remain at Barcelona this summer. Another potential candidate for an exit is Fermin Lopez, with links to Chelsea. The Blaugrana would consider an offer of €60m for him.

Hansi Flick makes request to hang onto two players

However Lopez’s place is a little more secure. The Athletic explain that the German manager has requested that the club hang onto him, feeling Lopez to be a useful asset in his squad, and delighted with his attitude and what he provides in terms of skillset.

Marc-André ter Stegen is at the Ciutat Esportiva for the first time since his holidays. He'll meet Joan García for the first time. @monfortcarlos — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 10, 2025

In a similar boat is Eric Garcia. The ex-Manchester City defender proved himself a valuable alternative in three different positions last season. He is expected to sign a contract renewal.

Marc Casado underlined by Barcelona hierarchy

Flick has spoken highly of Marc Casado, who has also been linked with an exit, but Barcelona are more keen on a sale for the 21-year-old. They feel that youngster Marc Bernal is a more talented option in the position long-term than Casado, and after an impressive season, it could be a good time to cash in on him while his stock is high. It is noted that he would prefer to stay.

Casado’s breakout season

In the opening months of the year, Casado was one of Barcelona’s best players, putting in stellar performances against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. However he fell out of the team in the second half of the season, with Frenkie de Jong taking over as the deepest midfielder.