Barcelona are poised to complete their second signing of the second transfer window, with Roony Bardghji set to arrive in Catalonia. A deal worth in the region of €2m was agreed with FC Copenhagen at the end of June, and despite there having been a small delay, progress will be made in the coming days.

There has been a lot of excitement among Barcelona supporters for the arrival of Bardghji, although there has been some concerns due to the lack of movement in the last two weeks – especially since the club’s deal for Nico Williams broke down during this period. But at this stage, there is nothing to fear.

As reported by Diario AS, Barcelona have pencilled in Bardghji’s medical for Sunday, when the first team return for the start of pre-season. There is some concern about his ability to pass it due to him having suffered an ACL tear in the last 12-18 months, but should he come through, his signing will be finalised.

Barcelona have first team aspirations for Bardghji

Barcelona view Bardghi as a very appealing market opportunity, with his price being so low because his contract in Denmark is due to expire in December. They have beaten FC Porto in the race to sign him, with their intention being to have him floating between the first team and Barca Atletic during the 2025-26 campaign.

As well as Bardghji, the report has confirmed that Oriol Romeu is projected to start pre-season with Barcelona, although he is expected to leave in the coming weeks as he is still not counted on by head coach Hansi Flick. But one player that will not be present is Pablo Torre, who is expected to finalise a permanent transfer to Mallorca in the coming weeks after terms were agreed recently.