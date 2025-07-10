Barcelona are working towards signing a new left winger, but their efforts have not been very successful so far. Nico Williams had been very close to joining before deciding to sign a new contract with Athletic Club instead, while efforts to sign an alternative have not progressed as hoped.

Williams’ snub has left Barcelona considering a number of options, with Liverpool’s Luis Diaz being the club’s preferred target. But at this stage, Bayern Munich are more likely to sign him, which means that Marcus Rashford, who could be signed on loan from Manchester United, may be a more viable candidate.

Alongside Diaz and Rashford, Ademola Lookman is another player that Barcelona are considering. The Nigeria international has been strongly linked with leaving Atalanta this summer, and Atletico Madrid are also among the clubs to be considering a move for him in the coming weeks.

A deal for Lookman could be favourable for Barcelona, with Sport reporting that Atalanta are prepared to accept less than €50m. However, they also may that the chances of an agreement being struck with the player himself is slim, given that relations are tense between the Catalan club and the 27-year-old’s representatives.

Lookman has same representatives as Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

The problem comes from Barcelona’s strained tensions with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, whom they want to sell this summer because he is no longer counted on as the club’s starting goalkeeper. Although there has been no official communication between the two parties, stories via the media have led to concerns.

Ter Stegen and Lookman are represented by the same agency, and because of this, Barcelona are not overly confident of being able to sign the latter. They have information on his availability, but for now, an official move has not been made – and one may not occur until an outcome has been reached with the Germany international.