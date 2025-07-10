Atletico Madrid have five alternatives to Cristian Romero on shortlist

Atletico Madrid have been forced to alter their plans this, with central defender and ‘dream signing’ Cristian Romero no longer on the table. There are a number of options on their shortlist though, including two names that were heavily linked to Los Colchoneros last summer.

Romero has made it clear he would be interested in a move to Los Rojiblancos, but Tottenham Hotspur have made it equally transparent that they have no interest in selling him. With Atletico not willing to pay up the €70m asking price, they have turned their attentions elsewhere.

David Hancko back on the agenda

Feyenoord and Slovakia defender David Hancko was heavily linked to Atletico Madrid throughout 2024, and they did open negotiations for him at one point, but could not reach a deal. Diario AS say that he is liked by Diego Simeone and is on the agenda – Juventus and Saudi Arabia have also shown interest, but the former have just signed Pierre Kalulu.

Another familiar name for Atletico fans is Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie. They were also interested in him last summer, but Leverkusen’s €40m+ demands were deemed too much. Hincapie would be keen on a move.

Options in Serie A and Premier League

Another name linked to Los Rojiblancos is Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, who is out of contract in 2026, and could potentially be available at a cut-price fee. Atletico also have positive scout reports on Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.

💣🚨 BREAKING: @mundodeportivo & @diarioas both report that Atletico Madrid have completely RULED OUT the signing of Cuti Romero, pending further confirmation. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/RscjlgDnQF — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 10, 2025

The mystery option

However Cadena SER report that the most likely player to arrive is as of yet unkown. Their sources say that the best fit, and the most affordable in terms of price is yet to be revealed to the press, and Atletico are trying to keep their name under wraps. The arrival of Atalanta left-back Matteo Ruggeri was a deal conducted in similar fashion.