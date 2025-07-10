Athletic Club star suspended after testing positive for banned substance

Athletic Club have been riding the high on Nico Williams’ decision to stay and sign a new contract, but they have now been dealt a crushing blow with the news that Yeray Alvarez could be set for an extended absence.

Yeray, who was a regular for Ernesto Valverde last season with 29 appearances across all competitions, previously spent time away from football after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, and another enforced break could be on the horizon.

Taking to Instagram (via Diario AS), Yeray has confirmed that he tested positive for a banned substance that was in anti-alopecia medication that he had involuntarily taken.

Yeray issues statement on suspension

“A few weeks ago I was told that I had tested positive in an anti-doping control carried out by UEFA after the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals against Manchester United. Receiving that news was a very hard blow and, honestly, I couldn’t believe it, since I have never consumed prohibited substances in my life.

“Since I overcame my disease, I have been following treatment for alopecia for years and, after studying the case, we have verified that the positive result was because I involuntarily took a preventive medication against hair loss that contained a prohibited substance. The disciplinary proceedings are currently in the investigation phase and subject to confidentiality, so I am provisionally suspended and am not authorized to make any further public statements.

“I want to tell all of you that I am very sorry for this situation but that, with the support of the Club, I am working on my defence with the conviction that I can return to the pitch as soon as possible. Once the process is finished, I will give all the necessary explanations.

“I want to thank Athletic Club for its support and backing from the first moment and express my confidence in justice and sports institutions.”

Athletic Club down to two senior centre-backs for new season

As things stand, it means that Valverde only has two senior central defenders for the start of the 2025-26 season: Dani Vivian and Aitor Paredes, given that Unai Nunez returned to Celta Vigo after his loan spell at San Mames during the previous campaign. Los Leones are hoping to counter this by re-signing Aymeric Laporte, but doing so will be much easier said than done.