Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has implied that he is keen for Los Blancos to make more signings this summer, following a disappointing exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semi-finals. While he was keen to emphasize the room for improvement, the feeling is that the Basque manager believes he could do with more additions.

Although clearly the 4-0 defeat was a tough blow for Los Blancos, Alonso highlighted after the match that it will allow him and the hierarchy to assess the their squad more accurately.

“We, let’s face it, are just beginning this new phase. There’s room for improvement, and we want to do things better. We must be self-critical, but it should help us rethink things from now on.”

‘I’m leaving with certainties’ – Xabi Alonso

Although Alonso would go on to say that they had not discussed changing the squad next season, he appears to have made his mind up on certain matters.

“I’m leaving with certainties. This championship has told me many things. About who we are and what we need to improve. I’m leaving with a composition of what we’ll see. It’s the last one of the 2024-25 season. In August, we’ll start the 2025-26 season, which will be different. I’m leaving with clear certainties.”

Alonso hints at more action in the transfer market

Alonso was asked directly about signings this summer, and explained that he was keen for the squad to improve.

“We haven’t talked about the composition of the squad during the World Cup. We’re willing to improve, and there’s room for improvement.”

What signings could Real Madrid make?

Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras is expected to arrive in July, with Real Madrid negotiating hard for the ex-Castilla player. Beyond that, there are no clear objectives. The main topic of debate is in midfield, where some believe that Alonso needs a midfielder with an ability to exert control over the rhythm of the game, but little certainty on who that could be.