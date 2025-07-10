Real Madrid had bigger concerns on their mind after a humbling defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. However the future of Brazilian star Rodrygo Goes remains one of the significant topics of debate at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Wednesday night did little to ease speculation.

Despite the fact Xabi Alonso went for three up front against PSG, Rodrygo was again nowhere to be seen. He spent the entire game on the bench, with Gonzalo Garcia and Brahim Diaz used ahead of him.

‘No decisions made’ on Rodrygo future

It has been a regular question that Alonso has faced during the Club World Cup, and Alonso has previously indicated that he believes Rodrygo could get back to his best, and was keen to play. However it was again a topic for Alonso to deal with after he stayed on the bench.

“The fact that he didn’t play again was a decision based on the game. The way things were going, we needed a different player. Throughout this championship, there haven’t been any decisions about the future; we haven’t rotated much.”

Alonso leaves Club World Cup with ‘certainties’

In spite of remaining non-committal on Rodrygo’s future, Alonso did say that he had a clearer idea of what Real Madrid needed going into the summer. He also seemed to hint that he at least was keen for Los Blancos to be active in the transfer market.

Rodrygo on Arsenal agenda

The main suitor for Rodrygo appears to be Arsenal. However the Gunners have no plans to move for him until later in the transfer window. Back in Madrid, the plan is for Alonso to discuss his plans with Rodrygo before a decision is made on it, but Real Madrid are open to a sale for the right price. Without a significant U-turn, it appears his future is away from the Santiago Bernabeu.