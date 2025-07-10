Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has painted a positive picture after a 4-0 humbling defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in their Club World Cup semi-final. The new coach explained that the game had clarified some doubts going into the summer as they prepare for the new season.

Alonso went with three up front in a bold move, starting Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Gonzalo Garcia Torres, but it was their ability to play out from the back that hurt Los Blancos early on, with Raul Asencio and Antonio Rudiger making crucial errors.

“The start of the match was very important. We had a good opponent, and it got really tough after the 10th minute. PSG is playing well. It’s a two-year project, and we’ve only been here a short time. We have to work, calmly, but it obviously hurts.”

PSG defeat showed how much there is to improve

Real Madrid have been praised for their progress until this point, performing well againt Pachuca, RB Salzburg, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund. Yet they looked outclassed against PSG.

“Today’s result is good for us, showing us how much we still have to improve. PSG is doing things well, and we still have things to do. We’re in a competitive environment, practically without training. Now we need a break, but we’ll be back in four weeks.”

“We’re leaving as a better team. It’s hard to explain. I’m convinced it will help us start next season better.”

The Kylian Mbappe-Vinicius Junior debate

With Mbappe returning to the line-up, and Los Blancos struggling to press effectively, it reignited a debate over how to fit Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe into the same side without making sacrifices defensively. Alonso avoided mentioning either by name.

“I speak as a team, and today, at certain times, it’s sometimes good to see our mistakes and learn from them in the future. If we repeat the same mistakes over and over again, we won’t be smart.”

He continued on to say that their issues were not purely down to their pressing.

“Going 2-0 down hurt, and it was difficult to recover. Finding more clarity after conceding two wasn’t easy. We tried not to get carried away. It wasn’t just the pressure. We can learn a lot.”

Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez departures

Coming off the bench, it was also the final time that Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez wore a Real Madrid shirt. Alonso paid tribute to the Croatian legend.

“It’s only been a short time, but I’ve been trying to make sure he enjoys your last days in the Madrid shirt. It’s not the best send-off. But I want to thank him on behalf of everyone for everything you’ve meant.”

“It’s not the desired ending; it’s a bitter one. Luka won’t be remembered for today’s match, but for many others. He’s a Real Madrid legend. He’ll be remembered for many more good things than just today’s 25 minutes.”