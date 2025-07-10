AC Milan target to undergo surgery on ankle

Girona star Miguel Gutierrez looked as if he was set for a move this summer, but that could be on the rocks, due to a poorly timed injury. The 23-year-old has been a standout performer for the Catalans over the last two seasons.

In previous summers, Gutierrez has been linked to the likes of Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Liverpool and even a return to Real Madrid. Los Blancos have a €9m-buyback option on Gutierrez, and a 50% sell-on fee, but it appears they have turned their attentions elsewhere.

Links to AC Milan

Recently AC Milan have supposedly opened talks with his camp for Gutierrez. They are keen on signing him as a replacement for Theo Hernandez, who is on his way to Saudi Arabia. Girona are reportedly asking for a fee of €25m, but it is not yet clear whether they are willing to reach that fee.

Gutierrez to undergo surgery

However on Thursday it was announced by the Catalan side that Gutierrez had undergone surgery for an ankle problem. It had been given him problems during the season, and forced him to miss a number of games in spring. His estimated recovery time is six to eight weeks, as per TV3.

🏥 COMUNICAT MÈDIC I Miguel Gutiérrez ha estat sotmès a una operació quirúrgica per eliminar les molèsties que patia, des de la temporada passada, en el turmell dret. La intervenció ha anat a càrrec del doctor Cugat. L’evolució de la lesió marcarà el seu retorn als… — Girona FC (@GironaFC) July 10, 2025

Return to action in September

If that is the case, then Gutierrez will likely be looking at a return to action in September, and possibly after the international break at the start of the month. That would see him miss the first three games of the season, which is not a dramatic issue for Michel Sanchez’s team – if he is still there.

It could however impact the willingness of Milan, or another club, to spend big on Gutierrez, robbing him of a move. For Girona too, Gutierrez has tow years left on his deal, and they will be keen to sell him this summer, unless they can agree a new contract.